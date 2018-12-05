Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.12, for a total value of $88,249.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,050.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

