Ammo Reloaded Market Capitalization Tops $12,052.00 (AMMO)

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Ammo Reloaded has traded 86.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ammo Reloaded coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ammo Reloaded has a total market capitalization of $12,052.00 and $0.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000812 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ammo Reloaded Coin Profile

Ammo Reloaded (AMMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ammo Reloaded is ammoreloaded.io. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ammo Reloaded Coin Trading

Ammo Reloaded can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ammo Reloaded should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

