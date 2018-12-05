AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 485,095 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 68.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,710,000 after buying an additional 302,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 171.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Tesla by 235.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,258,000 after buying an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 239.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 134,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/amp-capital-investors-ltd-reduces-stake-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.