Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Position Trimmed by Rand Wealth LLC

Rand Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

