Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $933,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/analog-devices-inc-adi-ceo-vincent-roche-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.