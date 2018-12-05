Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,692.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Hays bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,027.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

