Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings of $4.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $4.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $17.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.46 to $17.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $20.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.13.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $286.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

