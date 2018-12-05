Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.