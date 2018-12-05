Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply