Analysts Anticipate MINDBODY Inc (MB) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for MINDBODY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). MINDBODY posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MINDBODY will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MINDBODY.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MINDBODY’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ MB traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 508,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,845. MINDBODY has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $2,607,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

