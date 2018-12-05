Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $629,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 776,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 505,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,048,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 113.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,218,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 646,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 2,952,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,631. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

