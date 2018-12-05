Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Will Announce Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $6.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the highest is $6.69. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $5.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $25.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $25.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.92 to $27.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

GS stock opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $183.63 and a one year high of $275.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.