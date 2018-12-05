Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (BLD) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. TopBuild posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp set a $81.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TopBuild by 44.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

