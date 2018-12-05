Analysts Expect Twilio Inc (TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post $184.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.46 million. Twilio reported sales of $115.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $625.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $631.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $819.70 million, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $941,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,752. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 4,157.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after buying an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $80,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio by 684.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after buying an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 5,551,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,595. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

