Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE)

Audioeye, Inc. (NYSE:AEYE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Audioeye an industry rank of 26 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NYSE AEYE opened at $6.95 on Friday. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

