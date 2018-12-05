Analysts Set Amyris Inc (AMRS) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Amyris from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Amyris alerts:

In related news, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $100,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,575,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 2,748,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 562,877 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Amyris by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 643,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 231,145 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 3,179,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,286. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.16. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.