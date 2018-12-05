Analysts Set ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Price Target at $12.41

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $896.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth $288,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 44.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

