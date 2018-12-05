Analysts Set Envestnet Inc (ENV) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 203,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,328. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $283,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,894 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 202.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

