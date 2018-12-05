Analysts Set Gap Inc (GPS) PT at $31.23

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

Several analysts have commented on GPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAP by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 283,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GAP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 10,187,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.