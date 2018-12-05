Analysts Set Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Price Target at $13.50

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 847,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after buying an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,340 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,321,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 402,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

