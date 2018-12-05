Analyzing Alico (ALCO) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BRASILAGRO COMP/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $129.83 million 2.05 -$9.45 million N/A N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.88 $38.10 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alico.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -7.94% -4.09% -1.68% BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alico and BRASILAGRO COMP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Alico on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 286,194 hectares. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

