AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) CFO Dominic Piscitelli Sells 37,000 Shares

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,669,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 3.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.09.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

