Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

