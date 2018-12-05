Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) by 1,137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,162,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

RVLT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Revolution Lighting Technologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

