Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 14,819 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 86.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 769,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 356,800 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $3,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 108.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 167,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 37.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $3,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of LXFR opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.12. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

