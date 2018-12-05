AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of AngioDynamics worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 468,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 302,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 503,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 146,498 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

ANGO opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

