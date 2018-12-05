Anglo American (AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price (up previously from GBX 1,970 ($25.74)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,920 ($25.09).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,628.20 ($21.28) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Tony O’Neill purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

