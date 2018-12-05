AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

NYSE AU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of -1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

