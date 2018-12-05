Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Lifted by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up about 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $675,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,177 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,660,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 263,481 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $92.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

BUD opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

