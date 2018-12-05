Anna Manning Sells 4,034 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) President Anna Manning sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $597,959.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,469.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

