Anthem (ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $323.00 to $345.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $300.57 and last traded at $293.69, with a volume of 69102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.25.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $12,899,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $1,253,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,340. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 53.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,481,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,322,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

