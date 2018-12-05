Apergy Corp (APY) Holdings Trimmed by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Apergy worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,383,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 3,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 302,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE:APY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 690,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

