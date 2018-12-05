Aphria’s (APHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NYSE:APHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NYSE APHA opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Aphria has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $19.87.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

