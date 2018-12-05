Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 36,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 499,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 632.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 10th Largest Position” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/apple-inc-aapl-is-day-ennis-llcs-10th-largest-position.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.