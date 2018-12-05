Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,791,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 227,105 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.89% of Applied Materials worth $339,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of AMAT opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

