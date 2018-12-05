Apptio (APTI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Apptio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Apptio to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.86. Apptio has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 30,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,384 in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apptio by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,215,000 after purchasing an additional 918,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apptio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apptio by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,322,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apptio by 3,597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 362,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

