AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.92. 81,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,037. AquaVenture has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $502.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.08.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.