Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.74. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 2811657 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 84.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/arcelormittal-mt-shares-gap-down-to-23-74.html.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.