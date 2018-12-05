Arrow Electronics (ARW) & Richardson Electronics (RELL) Head to Head Contrast

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.84% 15.12% 4.70% Richardson Electronics 2.56% 2.12% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arrow Electronics and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Richardson Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Richardson Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.25 $401.96 million $7.56 9.97 Richardson Electronics $163.21 million 0.58 $3.82 million N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Richardson Electronics.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Arrow Electronics does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Richardson Electronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. It has a strategic alliance with AECOM. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.