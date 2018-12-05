Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Insider Sells £149.76 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Paul Cooper sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.69).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 305.25 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.27).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.11).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

