ArtByte Hits Market Cap of $954,165.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $954,165.00 and $2,072.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00775247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009999 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

