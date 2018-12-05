Asset Dedication LLC Has $861,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 450.8% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

