Assetmark Inc. Buys 190,649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,649 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

