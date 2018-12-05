Assetmark Inc. Purchases 40,206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $149,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,610,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,373,000 after buying an additional 911,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 315.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,314,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 691,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,580,000 after buying an additional 88,910 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,645,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $190.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/assetmark-inc-purchases-40206-shares-of-vanguard-small-cap-growth-etf-vbk.html.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.