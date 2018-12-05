ATN International (ATNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $82.02 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ATNI boasts a disciplined, long-term investment approach through a portfolio of telecom and renewable investments.””

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $78.11 on Monday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.27.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.13. ATN International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $453,286.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 135,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

