Audioboom Group (BOOM) Shares Down 13.3% After Insider Selling

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) shares traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 2,193,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 737% from the average session volume of 261,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Specifically, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,600,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,906.83). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,759,859 shares of company stock worth $4,936,329.

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

