AurumCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.76 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. AurumCoin has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.66 or 0.00589299 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.02343317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00156085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00186669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.17 or 0.09809910 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,083 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.