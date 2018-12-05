AutoZone (AZO) Given a $854.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has been given a $854.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $822.07.

NYSE AZO opened at $880.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $894.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 57.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

