Avalara Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 12th (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara’s (NYSE:AVLR) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 12th. Avalara had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 78.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Avalara Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 12th (NYSE:AVLR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/avalara-incs-lock-up-period-will-expire-on-december-12th-nyseavlr.html.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.