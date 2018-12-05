Avangrid Inc (AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont Acquires 198 Shares

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont acquired 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.64 per share, with a total value of $10,026.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $185,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AGR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 770,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,762. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Avangrid by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avangrid by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avangrid Inc (AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont Acquires 198 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/avangrid-inc-agr-director-alan-d-solomont-acquires-198-shares.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.