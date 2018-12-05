Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $86,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/aviva-plc-lowers-holdings-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.